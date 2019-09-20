The administering of funds will be resumed in the next fiscal year, which in the United States begins on October 1.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the administering of $ 250 million for military assistance to Ukraine on Thursday, September 19. This was reported by TASS.

It is noted that the corresponding item was featured in the bill approved by Congress members on temporary financing of the federal government until November 21.

The document says that the administering of funds for military assistance to Ukraine will be resumed in the next fiscal year, which in the United States begins on October 1.

The Senate is expected to consider the bill as early as next week. According to experts, senators will also approve the document, and in the end it will be signed by the American leader Donald Trump.

Previously, on August 29, it became known that the US president ordered to conduct a review of military assistance to Ukraine. At the time of the audit, the funds were frozen.

Later it became known that Kiev would receive funding immediately for several programs of Pentagon and the State Department.

