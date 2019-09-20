It was suggested to apply the impeachment proceedings to Donald Trump because he had allegedly put pressure on the Ukrainian authorities.

The pressure was expressed by the Trump administration blocking military assistance for Ukraine. American media suggested that this was an attempt to put pressure on the authorities in Ukraine to open a case against the son of the former US vice president Joe Biden. Lawyers picked up the publications and started spreading them.

“If this is true, then President Donald Trump should be impeached, and he should be removed from office immediately,” – said lawyer George Conway, the initiator of the impeachment process.



Trump called this story “fake” and “president’s harassment”.

