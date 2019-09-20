The Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire in the Donbass 14 times over the past week, said Ivan Filiponenko, the Press service officer of the People’s Police of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.



The new ceasefire in the Donbass came into force on July 21. On September 13, the LPR stated that the Ukrainian security forces also violated the ceasefire in the Donbass 16 times in a week.



“Over the past week, the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire 14 times”, – Filiponenko said at the briefing.

According to him, the Ukrainian security forces used mortars of 120 and 82 mm calibers, BMP armaments, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, the shelling was carried out in the direction of ten settlements of the LPR.

“People’s police units does not open fire, but it is vigilantly serving. In the event of a threat or provocation by the Ukrainian military, we are ready to give an adequate response”, – Filiponenko said.

