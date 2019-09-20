It has become known that the meeting between Vladimir Zelenskiy and the US President Donald Trump will be held on September 25.

On the same day, the Ukrainian guarantor is going to speak at the UN General Assembly.

The meeting of the two presidents according to the plan should last for 45 minutes. Poroshenko, in his turn, was awarded only by 20 minutes.

Zelensky and Trump will discuss the situation in the Donbass, attracting the US investments in the Ukrainian economy, and, according to unofficial data, will also touch the investigation of the Burisma company leadership, in which Biden’s son and the former Ukrainian President Poroshenko are involved.

The topic of the Biden scandal is the biggest problem for Zelenskiy. Poroshenko’s example clearly showed which consequences the bid for one US Presidential candidate can lead to.

Tags: Donald Trump; meeting; Volodymyr Zelenskiy