The Minister of Interior Affairs Mladen Marinov said that the situation with the pressure of migrants has become more complicated.

He made this statement after a meeting with the Minister of Greece, responsible for migration policy, Georgios Kumutsakos. There is a risk of migratory pressure throughout Europe, but for Bulgaria this issue is especially important, since it is the external border of the EU.

Adequate joint actions were discussed with Minister Kumutsakos. Measures have already been taken to limit the pressure of migrants, but EU policies should focus on particularly problematic areas, such as the Eastern Mediterranean and the land border with Turkey at this stage.

Minister Marinov said that Bulgaria calls on the EU to take measures in three areas – tightening control over the movement of migrants within the EU, tightening border security, as well as actions outside the EU with countries of origin and transit.

