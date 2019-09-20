The number of Palestinians injured on Friday during clashes in the Gaza Strip with the Israeli army increased to 74, a spokesman for the enclave’s Health Ministry, Ashraf al-Kidra, told RIA Novosti.



Earlier it was reported that 39 Palestinians were injured, 26 of them were injured by military bullets.

“Today, in the Gaza Strip, at 19.20 (the same as Moscow time), 74 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the eastern borders of the enclave, including 48 wounded by military bullets”, – al-Kidra said.

Palestinian protests in Gaza continue for the 75th consecutive Friday. They were accompanied by clashes with Israeli forces on the borders of the enclave and killed 310 people since March 30, 2018.

The Israeli military explains the use of weapons against active participants in the unrest as the need to protect the border.

Tags: Gaza; Israel; Palestinians