The Syrian army on Friday struck at the positions of terrorists in the vicinity of Aleppo in response to the shelling of the city, the state television of Syria reports.



“Terrorist groups fired several shells at the Shihan district in Aleppo”, – Ikhbariya reports.

“The Syrian army attacked a cluster of militants in the villages of al-Mansoura and Kafr Hamra north and west of Aleppo, several militants were killed”, – the channel said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. At the end of 2017, victory was announced over the Islamic State* terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. Strips from militants continue in selected areas of the SAR. At the moment, political settlement, the restoration of Syria, and the return of refugees are in the forefront.

*- prohibited in Russia

