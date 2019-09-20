Further development of relations between Russia and China contributes to global and regional stability and security, said Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.



The People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations on October 2, 1949. The USSR became the first foreign state to announce the recognition of the PRC. In addition, October 1, 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

“Our countries approached the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with very impressive baggage and even more ambitious tasks. Russian-Chinese relations are entering a new stage of development. Further deepening them in all directions is a dictate of the time that meets the interests of the peoples of the two states, contributing to ensuring security and stability in the regional and global dimensions, achieving the ideals of lasting peace and sustainable development”, – Morgulov wrote in the article titled “Russian-Chinese Relations in the New Historical Development Start” for the “International Life” journal.

As Morgulov noted, there have been different periods in the history of relations between Moscow and Beijing, however today it can be confidently stated that the vector of good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation has become decisive.

“Now Russian-Chinese relations are distinguished by powerful, stable dynamics and are rightly characterized as the best in their history. They are based on a solid foundation of mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, which excludes the introduction of opportunistic content in a bilateral dialogue. This format allows not only to preserve the accumulated positive, but also effectively consolidate the interaction, address the most sensitive issues”, – the Deputy Foreign Minister added.

According to Morgulov, Russia and China do not stop there and are constantly enriching the dialogue with new content.

