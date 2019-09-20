The Foreign Ministry sharply criticized statements done by Pentagon representatives on the development of a plan to break through air defense in the Kaliningrad region.

Earlier, the Breaking Defense edition, citing the commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, Jeffrey Lee Harrigan, wrote that Washington aims to destroy the air defense system at the western point of Russia in the event of “aggression” from Moscow.

Details are not given, but it is said that the plan implies a “comprehensive” operation with combined strikes from air, land, sea, from space, as well as attacks in cyberspace and electronic warfare.

