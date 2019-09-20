The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the thrill and excitement of Pentagon regarding the possible desacralization of American F-35 fighter aircraft with calculations of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems delivered by Turkey to the Russian side are not ungrounded.



This is stated in the message of the department.



The Department of Defense said that fifth-generation US fighters are “invisible” only to US taxpayers and foreign buyers.

“The thrill and excitement of the Pentagon over the probable desacralization of F-35 fighters by Turkish S-400 air defense systems are not unfounded”, – the message said.

Also, the Russian Defense Ministry responded to a statement by the US Air Force commander in Europe and Africa, Jeffrey Lee Harrigyan, about the “plan” to overcome Kaliningrad air defense.

