Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Center-2019 strategic command and staff exercises.



It is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Deputy Minister of Defense Yunusbek Yevkurov.

“The exercises passed as planned, all the objectives of the exercises were achieved … The Supreme (Commander-in-Chief) is satisfied”, – he said.

Earlier, Putin arrived at the Donguz training ground in the Orenburg region to observe the Center-2019 exercises. It is noted that on September 20 the main stage of maneuvers started at the training ground.

Tags: Center-2019; military exercise; Putin