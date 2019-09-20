“Bulgaria is eager to pursue a pragmatic, balanced policy towards Russia. The only unresolved issue that we are negotiating with is weapons licenses”, – Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in the Parliament.

In his opinion, the “Belene” Nuclear Power Plant construction project failed several years ago because of the lack of a clear goal.

“Now the situation is different. 12 companies have applied for participation in the construction project, and Rosatom will participate in the future consortium, as the reactors have already been purchased from this company”.

The Prime Minister added that European sanctions against Russia will remain valid until the Minsk agreements are applied. Borisov added that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Bulgaria next year is being prepared.

Tags: Bulgaria; Europe; Putin; Russia