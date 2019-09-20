The Ukrainian security officers are mining the area the distribution of forces and assets near the settlement of Zolotoe in the Donbass, reported by People’s Police of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.



In 2016, the contact group to resolve the situation in Ukraine signed a framework decision on the deployment of forces and asstes of the parties of the Donbass conflict. The withdrawal of forces in the area of ​​the settlements of Zolotoye and Petrovsky took place in 2016, in the Village of Luhansk in June 2019. At the same time, the DNR and LNR have repeatedly stated that the Ukrainian security forces advanced deep into the breeding areas in the Petrovsky and Zolotoy areas, and insisted on restoring parity.

“In the area of distribution of forces and assets in the settlement of Zolotoe, Ukrainian armed forces continue to equip their positions and mine the territory, installing the 34 TM-62 mines, which poses a threat and impedes the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission”, – the press service said.



According to the People’s Police, armored vehicles were also recorded on the territory of a residential building in the village of Zolotoye.

