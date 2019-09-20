People’s police of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic has shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces since the beginning of this month, which conducted reconnaissance at the contact line in the Donbass, said Ivan Filonenko, the Press service of the LPR Defense Department officer, on Friday.

Earlier, the LNR People’s Police said they have shot down the unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukrainian security forces in the Kalinovka area. Flights of combat aircraft and drones along the entire contact line in the Donbass are prohibited by Minsk agreements.

Tags: LPR; Ukraine; unmanned aerial vehicle