Ukraine should make sacrifices to resolve the conflict in Donbass, said the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy, a member of the “Sluga Naroda” party, Daniil Getmantsev, on NewsOne.

According to his words, Kiev should go on negotiations with the other side, which, in turn, “must also sacrifice something”. He stressed that the issue of peace needed a consensus.

“There is no military solution to this conflict. Let’s not reassure ourselves with illusions. If you already ask to solve it this way, then you need to do everything in the trench, but not here,” – Getmantsev noted.

The deputy also criticized the idea of giving Donbass a special status, since, in his opinion, this could supposedly lead to the collapse of the country.

“We are not ready to discuss things that concern our sovereignty. We are also not ready to consider changes to the Ukrainian constitution about the special status of Donbass. This is a direct federalization of Ukraine, which will ultimately lead to its actual collapse”, – the politician concluded.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February of that year. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

Tags: conflict; Donbass; Ukraine