Last night a powerful explosion thundered in Luhansk. The purpose of the attack was a bridge at the Forest Logging depot.

Law enforcement officers work at the place of the incident.

According to currently available information, two explosive devices were planted at the bridge pillars. The first detonated at 23:50, the second – after about 25 minutes. The attack resulted in a damage to the second and third pillars of the bridge.

No information was provided on the victims.

