The militants of Taliban * attacked the southern regions of Afghanistan.

This was reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to reports, at least two dozen people died as a result of the explosion of a mined car, and about a hundred more were injured.

At the same time, the Taliban reported that their goal was the building of the intelligence department in the city of Kalat, Zabul province in the south of the republic. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan clarified that the attack was aimed at the training base of the National Security Directorate, and the mined car was at the gate of a hospital located nearby.

As News Front previously reported, recently the militants Taliban launched an attack in Kabul. The explosion occurred in the vicinity of the American embassy. The militants intensified after Washington refused to conclude an agreement with the group. After Donald Trump announced his decision, the militants threatened Washington with new victims.

* – prohibited in the Russian Federation

Tags: Afghanistan; Asia; Taliban; victims