According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Germany remains the second country after the United States in the world in terms of the number of migrants accepted. However, not all of them are refugees.

In itself, the main figure in the new statistics on world migration looks quite appealing: in 2018, migration to developed countries grew by only 2 percent compared to a year earlier. This figure can be found in the annual report on migration of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), published on Wednesday, September 18.

But the absolute numbers do not look so safe at all. According to experts, OECD member countries received a total of about 5.3 million migrants last year. The United States and Germany are leading the list. In addition to these countries, the organization includes 33 more industrialized countries from around the world, including Turkey, Japan and New Zealand.

At the same time, the report notes that many OECD countries have tightened their migration policies. More and more highly skilled workers are required from migrant workers. Reuniting with your family or getting asylum is also becoming increasingly difficult. In turn, the process of integration of migrants in the labor market is progressing very successfully. In general, in 2018, two-thirds of newcomers had work in OECD countries, and their employment rate was only 2.4 percent lower than among the indigenous population.

