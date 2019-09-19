The Minister of the Interior Mladen Marinov announced that the Bulgarian and British services continue to work together in connection with a large-scale operation against a criminal group engaged in arms trafficking.

A specialized criminal court in Sofia respected the prosecutor’s demand for the detention of the head of the group, a British citizen, and one of the participants. The third participant was placed under house arrest due to poor health. They were detained on September 17 in Sofia. At the same time, three British men connected with criminal activity in Bulgaria were arrested in England. During the operation in Sofia, 53 pistols with sawn numbers, silencers, more than 2,000 rounds, about 80 kg of heroin were seized.

Tags: Britain; Bulgaria; Smuggling