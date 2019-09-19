The Head of the political council of the party “Opposition Platform For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk believes that in order for a meeting of the “Norman Four” (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany), the Ukrainian authorities must fulfill three conditions: to ensure the separation of forces in Zolotoy and Petrovsky in Donbass, confirm the “Steinmeier formula” and prepare a draft decision for the meeting.



On Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the representative of Kiev at the talks of Leonid Kuchma, Daria Olifer, said that the Ukrainian authorities were ready to deploy forces and assets in the Zolotoy and Petrovsky districts.

“For the meeting of the Norman Quartet to take place, three conditions must be met: to ensure the separation of forces on the contact line in Zolotoy and Petrovsky, confirm the Steinmeier formula and prepare a draft decision for the meeting. This is the way to peace!” – wrote Medvedchuk on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian envoy in the contact group on Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, said that Kiev had threatened the Summit of the Norman Four at the highest level, refusing to sign the Steinmeier formula, which defines the mechanism for enacting the law on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on a temporary basis on election day and on an ongoing basis – after the publication of the OSCE report on the election results.

