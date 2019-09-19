Patrick Poppel, the Austrian expert on relations with the Russian Federation, stands against the prevailing opinion that Russia creates conflicts.

As the former general secretary of the Suvorov Institute in Vienna, he often traveled to Russia, as well as to the Donbass.

In Russia, we see an increase of stability in all areas, and this stability produces a positive effect on neighboring regions, – says Poppel.

Moreover, the decision of the Crimean people to return to Russia, as well as the desire of people in the Donbass to integrate with the Russian Federation, demonstrate confidence in the Russian system.

