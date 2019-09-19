The UN Security Council did not accept the resolution of Belgium, Germany and Kuwait on a ceasefire in Idlib due to the fact that Russia and China voted against the adoption of the document. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

The draft resolution of Belgium, Germany and Kuwait on Idlib calls on all parties to cease fire on September 21 at 12:00.

At the same time, Russia and China presented their version of a document calling for a ceasefire in Idlib from midnight on September 20.

The Russian-Chinese draft resolution states that the cessation of hostilities does not apply to military operations against “individuals, groups, enterprises and organizations that are associated with terrorist groups,” as defined by the UN Security Council. The project also spoke about the inconsistency of the coordinates of the objects in Idlib province for inclusion in the list of deconflicting to their actual location.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the Russian side had not yet been offered cooperation with the UN internal commission to investigate air strikes on civilian targets in Idlib.

