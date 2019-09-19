The responsible country with a peace-loving nation has a sensible civil and military government.

Being a real mecca for western tourists in the period from the 1950s to the 1970s due to its nature, reasonable prices, tranquil atmosphere and steady economic growth, the state has undergone a lot of sufferings since the 1980s because of the situation in Afghanistan. We were also involved into this war against our will. Finally, Pakistan sacrificed 80 000 lives of its inhabitants and got an economic loss estimated up to 250 billion dollars. Moreover, it started suffering from smuggling, terrorism and extremist operations, ethnic, race and age intolerance. The war that was imposed upon the peace-loving nation deprived it of all kinds of valuable resources, including human, financial and natural ones as well as the resource of agriculture, industrialization and infrastructure development. This all contributed a lot to the current situation of a dreary economic crisis and a foreign debt esteemed to be over 100 billion dollars.

However, such a tough experience hardened the tempers of people of this nation, so that now it can really go through any possible hardships. Thus, on February 14, 2019 India began to threaten Pakistan without any sound arguments, evidence or investigation results. When Pakistan made an attempt to set cooperation and joint invistigation of what had happened, as well as to identify the ones to blame, India dropped bombs over the Pakistan Balakot on February 25. It became clear that India was provoking Pakistan to get involved into a war, but since the leadership was discerning enough to realise the awful consequences to which such a war could lead, it carried out a scheme that would allow to give India a response on February 27, stating that despite the fact that Pakistan is superior to India and is capable of taking part in a war, it still keeps to a “Love-For-Peace” conception and is not striving to have enemies. Showing its generosity, Pakistan released the captured pilot belonging to the Indian Air Force.

On August 5, India cancelled its constitution and announced curfew in Kashmir, which was an act of breaking the rules of the UN charter, Silma agreement and the practices of modern world. During the 42-day curfew more than 8 million people were being held in siege and treated as prisoners. It all led to a significant reduction of food, oil, electricity and medicines. All means of communication were cut off, and people were evicted from Kashmir. It also featured the outrage of occupation forces.

The leading international organizations, such as the UN, Human Rights organizations, the European Parliament and so on expressed deep compassion to the Indian atrocities. The whole international community has been still concerned about the exaggeration of the socio-political situation in Kashmir.

Now Pakistan is the issue of dispute between China, Pakistan, and India. The part of Kashmir, known as Indian Occupied Kashmir, tries to accept volunteers who want to provide people with life necessities. However, the government is preventing them from doing their help. There is a high chance of getting under the Indian forces firing range for them. Pakistan government stands against any war actions with India, but if there any Indian citizens killed, it may cause an unpredictable reaction.

Nevertheless, there are a lot of alarming points, such as Indian military deployment along the line of control, frequent violations of the line of control, the use of cluster bombs on civilian population inside Pakistan.

Indian Army Chief announced that The Indian Army is well prepared to attack Pakistan and just waiting for a signal from its Government in Delhi.

Pakistan’s main goal is to keep to the policy of restrainment and tolerance. Still, India considers the peaceful policy of Pakistan to be its weakness.

Tags: Asia; India; Kashmir; Pakistan