Tripartite negotiations on gas transit involving representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission ended in Brussels. It is reported by TASS.

It is noted that the negotiations lasted for about 40 minutes.

The start of consultations in Brussels was previously reported.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom Head Alexei Miller took part in the negotiations from Russia. The Ukrainian side was represented by Minister of Energy and the Environment Alexei Orzhel and Naftogaz Chairman Andrei Kobolev. The EU was represented by EC Deputy Chairman for Energy Union Affairs Marosh Shefchovich.

