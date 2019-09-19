Illegal immigrants from North Africa are exploring the small Italian island of Lampedusa, located in the Mediterranean Sea just a hundred kilometers from Tunisia.

The situation here is getting out of control, the authorities fear that the constant flow of migrants will lead to serious problems on the island. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants themselves began to demand the cancellation of repatriation. They riot in the streets. One of the actions took place in front of the church in the very center of the city.

Illegals come to Lampedusa from Tunisia. In just the past two weeks, an island measuring just 20 square kilometers has received about six hundred African migrants.

