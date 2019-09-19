The tiredness of Europe was caused by corruption and current economic situation in Ukraine, as well as ignoring advice. This was announced by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid in an interview with European Truth.



According to Kersti Kalyulayd, it is “critically important for Ukraine to get the result” and show Europe that the reforms are beneficial.

“The reason of the fatigue is that for many years we have been giving the same advice, but still haven’t seen Ukraine becoming less corrupt, the economy less oligarchic, and so on. (…) The task of the new government is to show that now the development will go faster”, – she explained.

The key areas in which Ukraine is “really lagging behind,” according to the Estonian president, are the fight against corruption and independent justice. Also, for economic growth, Ukraine needs to cope with raiding and change the banking system, she is sure.

“Why do you think Estonian companies do not invest in Ukraine? Because they know that their property can be raided! As soon as the ground for such fears disappears, your economy will begin to grow”, – said Kersti Kaljulajd.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yuriy Boyko, in an interview with 112 Ukraine TV channel, expressed the opinion that European states were tired of Ukraine, as the Kiev authorities had failed to implement reforms and led to a deterioration in the life of the population.

