Earlier, the DPR reported that as a result of shelling of the outskirts of Donetsk on Thursday evening, a man was wounded. According to the republic’s representation in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire, the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire 14 times over the previous day.



“The enemy opened fire 11 times on the settlements of our republic”, – said the representative of the People’s Police of the DPR.