The Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire in Donbass 11 times since the beginning of the day, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic told reporters in the People’s Police on Thursday.
Earlier, the DPR reported that as a result of shelling of the outskirts of Donetsk on Thursday evening, a man was wounded. According to the republic’s representation in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire, the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire 14 times over the previous day.
“The enemy opened fire 11 times on the settlements of our republic”, – said the representative of the People’s Police of the DPR.
According to him, the Ukrainian security forces fired 13 mines and three tank shells in the villages of Sakhanka and Leninskoye, fired from heavy machine guns and small arms in the outskirts of Donetsk and Gorlovka, and from the BMP and small arms in the area of the Petrovsky division of forces.
