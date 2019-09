In the framework of the Center-2019, the exercises of sailors with live firing were held in the Caspian Sea.

According to the design of the exercises, the floating charges imitating special targets blocked the way for the ships. The size was chosen smaller, so that it was harder to get it.

The shooting was carried out from a large-caliber machine gun “Utes”, which it was necessary to equip at speed, put into a fighting position and then hit the target.

Up to 15 warships and support vessels, over 20 aircraft of the army aviation of the Southern Military District, more than 150 units of automobile and armored vehicles, as well as more than 6 thousand military and civilian personnel of flotilla formations, were involved in the Centre-2019 exercises in the Caspian Sea.

