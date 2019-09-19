The former chairman of the Georgian Parliament Nino Burjanadze predicted an “absolute collapse” if Russia imposes full-scale economic sanctions against her country.

Due to the fact that the opposition party “European Georgia” in parliament insists that the demand to withdraw Russian troops from Georgia is included in the US and EU sanctions against Russia, as well as sanctions against Russian companies that operate in the “occupied territories” – in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Nino Burjanadze said that this would lead to Russia’s economic sanctions against Georgia.

“In the conditions when our economy is tied to the Russian one, we will get an absolute collapse, which will lead to the collapse of power institutions”, – she said. “A grave political and civil crisis will be inevitable, which certainly will not help our country, and only a specific political force will receive dividends”, – the ex-chairman of the parliament told the newspaper VZGLYAD.

She also noted that the Georgian authorities are not taking concrete steps to resolve conflicts against “bordering”, in the direction of rapprochement with NATO and the European Union.

“And what concerns the Russian direction, we are just in a swamp”, – said Nino Burjanadze. “European Georgia” only needs us to be in constant confrontation with Russia”, – Nino Burjanadze said.

Earlier, the Georgian opposition proposed that the demand to withdraw Russian troops from Georgia should be included in the US and EU sanctions against Russia, as well as sanctions against Russian companies operating in the “occupied territories” – in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The Georgian authorities also criticized the initiative of “European Georgia”.

The Georgian economy is already seriously suffering from the abolition of direct flights by Russia and the restrictions on tourism that Moscow imposed after anti-Russian actions in Tbilisi in June.

