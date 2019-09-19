The UK and the European Union are reaching an agreement on Brexit. Boris Johnson talked to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

After that, they started talking about a “common determination” between the EU and Great Britain to conclude a deal, reports Reuters.

“The Prime Minister and President Juncker discussed their positive and constructive conversation in Luxembourg on Monday and expressed their general determination to conclude an agreement,” – the publication said.

