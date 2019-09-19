The bridge over which the Russian humanitarian convoy was supposed to ride was undermined in Luhansk.

“The terroristic act was carried out by undermining the three pillars of the bridge. Concrete structures were partially destroyed, but the reinforcement withstood the explosion”, – LNR Interior Minister Igor Kornet said.

“Initial operational actions and bypass methods are being carried out. There are primary versions, serious clues that will allow us to clarify the big picture in the nearest future and, I think, to delay the responsible”, – he added.