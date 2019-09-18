Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire by firing 82 ammunition on the territory of the DPR. This was announced today by the head of the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination of the Ceasefire Ruslan Yakubov.

“Over the past day, the total number of violations by the armed forces of Ukraine (VFU) amounted to 14 times,” he said. “The total number of used ammunition e-weapons is 82 units.”

Yakubov added that the shelling by the Ukrainian security forces was: Dokuchaevsk, the Donetsk village of Aleksandrovka, the village of Krutaya Balka and the village of Vasilyevka near Yasinovataya, as well as the villages of Belaya Kamenka, Kominternovo, Leninskoye and Sakhanka, located in the south of the country.

During the shelling the following were used: mortars of 120 and 82 mm caliber, BTR / BMP weapons, grenade launchers and small arms, including large-caliber ones. Recall that the number of ammunition released in caliber up to 12.7 mm is not included in the total statistics of the quantity of ammunition in the daily summary.

