At a closed-door meeting, the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers came to the sad conclusion that the republic’s authorities were not able to fully prepare for Britain’s likely withdrawal from the EU without an agreement.

According to Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich, a “tough” Brexit could force the country’s authorities to urgently review the budget for next year. However, he did not specify which items will undergo changes and for what needs funds will be allocated.

“When we talked about Brexit driven, the range of questions was obvious. But today we have many questions that have a large number of nuances. For example, will the British government decide to introduce restrictive measures? Will there be customs problems? Also, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, there will be a problem of data exchange between them”, – the official said.

As News Front previously reported, the consequences of the “tought” Brexit were also complained in Estonia. The republic’s Foreign Ministry complained that London’s plans did not correspond to the interests of Estonians who work or have business in the UK.

Tags: Brexit; Estonia; Europe; Latvia