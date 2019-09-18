A fugitive Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, his ally Ilan Shor and other people involved in the investigation of the sensational theft of a billion dollars from the country’s banking system came into the view of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This statement was made by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova Andrei Nastase, who accompanies the Prime Minister of the Republic Maya Sandu in Washington.

According to him, the Chisinau politicians handed over a letter to the FBI leadership calling for help in catching the participants in the scandalous crime.

“The Bureau assured me that we were ready to provide comprehensive support so that justice reigned in Moldova,” – Nastase added.

As News Front previously reported, Vladimir Plahotniuc fled Moldova after an unsuccessful coup attempt, which he made against the backdrop of the formation of a new ruling alliance in the parliament between the Party of Socialists and the pro-Western bloc ACUM. According to reports, the runaway oligarch now lives in London, methodically selling Moldovan assets.

Plahotniuc is a defendant in criminal cases not only in Moldova, but also in Russia. A Moscow court in absentia issued an arrest warrant for the oligarch in the case of the creation of a criminal gang and drug trade.

Tags: crime; Europe; Moldova; the USA