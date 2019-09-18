Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said that Tallinn should join the number of states that are in dialogue with Russia.

In her opinion, thanks to the achievement of such independence, the allies and partners of Estonia will begin to discuss with Tallinn, “what to do with the Russians or Russia, where we are moving.”

Otherwise, the Baltic republic will be in a situation where they will not reckon with its opinion, because there they “do not know and do not understand” Russia. Kaljulayd notes that her recent meeting with President Vladimir Putin was a step in that direction. “I can express our opinions – to the French or anyone else – from noticeably strengthened positions,” she emphasized.

Tags: Russia; sanctions; Tallinn