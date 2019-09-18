Units of the Syrian Arab army are sent to the province of Deir ez-Zor, part of which is controlled by Kurdish armed gangs supported by the US administration.

According to reports, the Palestinian brigade Liva Al-Quds, which had previously taken an active part in the battles against the Islamic State terrorist organization, was being sent to the region along with government forces.

All this is happening against the backdrop of the recently voiced threats from the pro-Iranian Al-Bakir brigade, in which they want to start an armed confrontation with pro-American militants on the west bank of the Euphrates.

As News Front previously reported, part of the regions of the Syrian Arab Republic still remains under American control, and while normal life is getting better in other provinces, the terrorists supported by Washington are outraging here.

This situation allows the States not only to maintain, although illegal, but a presence in Syria. However, in the valley of the Euphrates and Zaevfratye the efforts of the United States and its “manual” fighters are illegal oil production, which is subsequently exported abroad.

Tags: Deir Ez-Zor; Kurdish armed gangs; Syria; war