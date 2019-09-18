Vladimir Putin and the Crown Prince, the Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, over the phone discussed the attack on the oil processing enterprises of the kingdom, was reported by the Kremlin’s press service.

The Russian leader emphasized the need for a thorough and objective investigation of what happened.

In addition, Putin and Al Saud discussed the situation on the hydrocarbon market, the progress in implementing the OPEC + deal, and preparing for the planned visit of the Russian president to the kingdom.

It is noted that the conversation took place on the initiative of the Saudi side.

On Monday, after an UAV attack on oil facilities, Putin suggested to Riyadh to buy Russian S-300 or S-400 systems.

On Saturday night, the enterprises of the Saudi oil and gas state-owned company Saudi Aramco were attacked.

It was the reason why the kingdom has lost more than 50% of oil production, reducing production by 5.7 million barrels per day from the usual mark of approximately 9.8 million.

The Hussite Yemeni rebels, against whom the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia is fighting, stated that they carried out the attack with the help of the UAVs.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted that there is no evidence that the attak originated diretly from Yemen, and blamed Iran on it. Tehran denies the prosecutions. Riyadh said it would invite international experts to participate in the investigation. Riyadh stated, that for participation in the investigation international experts would be invited.

