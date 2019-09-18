President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that the Venezuelan government is ready at any time to begin a new round of negotiations with the opposition, mediated by Norway and the opposition.

“When Norway wants to invite us to a new meeting to show the points that we discussed with them and the opposition, we will give our consent no matter when, where and how the meeting will be held,” – Maduro said in a live broadcast on Twitter.

According to Maduro, the Norwegian delegation, which visited Venezuela on September 14-16, met with envoys from both sides.

“Let’s see what offers are made,” – said Maduro, – “For the sake of peace in Venezuela, I am ready to negotiate even with the devil.”

