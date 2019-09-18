Barnier and Juncker appeared in the EU Parliament and deputies of the European Parliament. Today, another Brexit debate is planned in the EU – but where are the other British members of the European Parliament?

We are now well into Brexit debate in EU Parliament. The Brexiteers are here but the turnout overall is woeful. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/6cOkRzbBsh — Michael Heaver MEP (@Michael_Heaver) September 18, 2019

If a deal is not agreed between the UK and EU by 19 October, and MPs don’t vote in favour of leaving with no deal, then the prime minister – currently Boris Johnson – will be legally obliged to ask the EU for a Brexit delay.

There are a number of scenarios that could now happen.

