Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the difficulties his country is facing are caused by aggressive US policies.

Diaz-Canel emphasized that Washington failed in Venezuela because its people resolutely defended their revolution, economic sanctions could not break the will of Venezuelans. Now the United States is increasing pressure on Cuba and other Latin American states.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against a company supplying fuel to Cuba, which opposes the policy of American hegemony.

