At once, three deputies of the AKUM bloc, Octavian Tsyku, Iurie Renita and Lilian Karp, are going to leave the ruling coalition and join the Romanian People’s Party, Vlad Turcanu, according to our sources.

The “Trojan horses” of Plahotniuc will become a radically unionist group of deputies in the Moldovan parliament, with the aim of holding the NPF in the legislature in case of early parliamentary elections.

Considering that in the new coalition agreement there is not a word about the protection of Moldovan statehood and identity, but love for Romania and the USA is postulated, we expect that the commander in his manner will cowardly hide from the need to fight the head-raising unionist movement.

