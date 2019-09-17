The UN calls on the Ukrainian authorities to enact a law on the rights of national minorities and indigenous peoples, said Matilda Bogner, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

“We urge the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to develop, as a matter of priority, ensuring inclusiveness and based on consultations, a law on the rights of national minorities and indigenous peoples”, – TASS quoted her as saying.

Bogner recalled that on June 16, a law on strengthening the role of the Ukrainian language as the state language came into force in Ukraine.

According to her, in order to ensure a fair balance, we need a law on the rights of national minorities.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky announced the need to carry out a bill on the protection of the rights of national minorities.

