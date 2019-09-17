The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission for Ukraine reported a significant reduction in the number of civilian victims in Donbass after the ceasefire came into force on July 21.

“After the resumption of ceasefire on July 21, the number of civilian victims has significantly decreased. Since July 21, we have recorded seven civilians who were injured during the fighting”, – Matilda Bogner, the head of the mission, reported.

On July 17, the members of the Donbass contact group agreed on a new termless armistice, which began on the July 21.

In July, UN Deputy Secretary General Rosemary Dicarlo said that the new Ukrainian authorities have the opportunity to resolve the conflict in the east of the country, but this requires the political will of all parties.

Tags: Donbass; human rights; Ukraine; UN