The representative of the Czech Foreign Ministry Zuzana Shtikhova responded to the protest of the Ukrainian Embassy because of the visit of the country’s delegation to the Crimea.

According to her, Czech citizens visited the peninsula privately, and they did not violate the laws of their country.



“Nevertheless, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of the republic, when traveling abroad, respect the laws of other countries, including Ukraine,” Shtikhova said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission protested against the visit of the “delegation from the Czech Republic” (it included the former deputy head of the Communist Party of the Republic Josef Skala, writer Lenka Prokhazkova, deputy head of the Economic Chamber of the city of Usti nad Labem Jiri Kalah and civic activist Marek Obrtel).

Also Crimea was visited by two representatives of the public organization World Council of Subcarpathian Ruthenians, Mikhailo Tyasko and Vasil Dzhugan. Their embassy accused of trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

