Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria staff held a new humanitarian action, reported by FAN.

Food and other necessary things were handed over to the residents of the village of Arbin in the vicinity of Damascus.

In total, the representatives of the Center for the Strategic and Political Education distributed 500 food baskets and 50 school kits for primary school students.

According to Ratib Shahrur, the head of the city’s administration, people are gradually returning to East Guta, including Arbin. At the moment, about 50 thousand people live in the settlement.

Earlier it was reported that the CPVS staff transferred humanitarian aid to refugees from Idlib province and the city of Hama.

Tags: Asia; humanitarian aid; Russia; Syria