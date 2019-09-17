Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Henrietta Faure signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian government and UNICEF, the Russian Foreign Ministry website said.



“The memorandum of understanding between the government of the Russian Federation and UNICEF is designed to bring cooperation between Russia and the fund at a strategic level in priority areas for Russia in the context of assisting the development of partner states,” – the Russian Foreign Ministry said.



UNICEF is the leading organization in the United Nations system for the protection and development of children. Among the key areas of the fund’s work are maternal and child health, early childhood development, baby food, education, meeting the needs of mothers and children in emergency situations arising from natural disasters, armed conflicts, and epidemics.

