The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Commerce of the Peoples Republic of China, following the 24th regular meeting of the heads of government of the Russian Federation and China, signed a joint statement on the development of a roadmap for the high-quality development of Russian-Chinese trade in goods and services by 2024.



In addition, a memorandum of mutual understanding was signed on the issue of further strengthening cooperation and information exchange in the scientific and humanitarian fields between the Russian Union of Scientific and Engineering Public Associations and the All-China Federation for Science and Technology.

The countries also concluded a memorandum of understanding and assistance in opening representative offices to attract and promote investments between the RF Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and the PRC Ministry of Commerce.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Industry and Informatization of China in the field of digital technology development.

In addition, the ministries of agriculture of the Russian Federation and China agreed on cooperation in the fight against the Colorado potato beetle.

