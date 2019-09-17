Russian President’s press-secretary Dmitry Peskov answered, whether Moscow is planning to increase oil production in connection with attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and a production derease in that country.

“It is not yet clear how much Saudi Arabia will withstand any “ceilings” in oil shipping and production, so now anyone can hardly give any forecast for actions in the nearest future,” –Peskov said.

He noted that “there is no reliable information yet, therefore, of course, some time is needed for analysis”.

Peskov also said that the Kremlin does not have data that would make it possible to conclude who could be behind the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

On September 14, Saudi Aramco refineries in eastern Saudi Arabia were attacked by drones. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Hussite Yemeni rebels. The Arab coalition and the United States believe that Iran is behind the attacks.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Moscow is urging not to rush to conclusions about those responsible for attacks on oil facilities.

Tags: Asia; oil; Russia; Saudi Arabia