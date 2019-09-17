NATO allies are closely monitoring events in connection with attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the organization calls for preventing such incidents threatening regional security, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.



NATO Secretary General is visiting Baghdad.

“I condemn the attacks on civilian oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Any violation of global energy supplies is clearly a concern for all NATO allies,” – he said on Tuesday. The recording of his speech was distributed by the press service of the alliance.

According to him, NATO “is closely and anxiously following the development of events.”

“I urge all parties to continue to prevent incidents that pose a serious threat to regional security,” – he said.

On Saturday night, fires occurred at two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia due to drone attacks. The country, which is the largest exporter and one of the three largest oil producers, said it cut production by more than half after the attack – by 5.7 million barrels per day from the usual mark of about 9.8 million.

Hussite Yemeni rebels, against which the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, are fighting, said that oil militants attacked their vehicles with unmanned aerial vehicles. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence of an attack from Yemen, and blamed Iran for it. Iranian Foreign Ministry denies these accusations.

