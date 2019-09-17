Within the framework of the Foreign Policy Coordinating Council, the issue of canceling the recognition of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Kosovo” will be considered, the Prime Minister of that country Andriy Babiš said at a joint press conference after an informal meeting with President Milos Zeman.

“The President refers to the resolution of the deputies of the Parliament, who called on then-Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek not to recognize Kosovo,” – Babish said, Prague media reported.

When asked if he himself refused Zeman’s position, the prime minister answered in the negative.

“I didn’t say that. Zman and I discussed the issue. The President believes that then our decision was made due to the fact that we were in NATO for two weeks, it was political, its attitude towards the recognition of Kosovo is negative.”

Milos Zeman said during an official visit to Serbia last week that the Czech Republic could reconsider the decision to recognize Kosovo’s independence. Earlier, the president has repeatedly expressed a negative attitude towards this pseudo-state entity.

